OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 30/2020 issued on 6 February 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 5 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
The Mission monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate maintenance to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure near the contact line.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Yasynuvata, Verkhnoshyrokivske, Nova Marivka and Voznesenivka, all in Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.