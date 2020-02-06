OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 30/2020 issued on 6 February 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 5 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate maintenance to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure near the contact line.