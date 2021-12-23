OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 301/2021 issued on 23 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 50 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 564 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.