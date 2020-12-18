OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 301/2020 issued on 18 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 63 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 21 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 18 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at three entry-exit checkpoints and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited two border crossing points, and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation outside government control in Donetsk region.