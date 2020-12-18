Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 301/2020 issued on 18 December 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 63 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 21 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 18 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at three entry-exit checkpoints and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points, and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Related Content