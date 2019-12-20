20 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 301/2019 issued on 20 December 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 20 Dec 2019
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle on the north-eastern edge of non-government-controlled Raivka, Luhansk region.
  • The Mission saw deminers from non-government-controlled areas conducting vegetation clearance in the Zolote disengagement area.
  • The SMM saw towed howitzers in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
  • The Mission saw anti-tank mines near government-controlled Slavne and Marinka.
  • It facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs and maintenance of water infrastructure in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM saw two convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities.
  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko and Bezimenne and at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Sievernyi.*

