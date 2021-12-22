Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 300/2021 issued on 22 December 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 564 ceasefire violations, including 74 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 354 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 42 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 229 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage near Zolote and delayed its passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control in Luhansk region. Its UAVs encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

