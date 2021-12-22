OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 300/2021 issued on 22 December 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 564 ceasefire violations, including 74 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 354 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 42 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 229 ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage near Zolote and delayed its passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.