OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 300/2020 issued on 17 December 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 28 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded 18 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in Dachne, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited a border crossing point on, and monitored areas close to, the border with the Russian Federation outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, where the SMM had to land its UAV after members of the armed formations threatened to shoot it down.*