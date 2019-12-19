OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 300/2019 issued on 19 December 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 19 Dec 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission saw personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine driving inside the disengagement area near Zolote and de-miners from non-government-controlled areas exiting it.
- The SMM saw four multiple launch rocket systems in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The Mission saw long queues of civilians at checkpoints along the contact line.
- It facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to power lines near Luhanske, a water pipeline near Zaitseve and the drilling of water wells near Pankivka,
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Oleksandrivske and Novoazovsk in southern Donetsk region