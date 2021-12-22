Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 299/2021 issued on 21 December 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 354 ceasefire violations, including 215 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 43 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 229 ceasefire violations, including 219 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Talakivka and non-government-controlled Vesele, Donetsk region; the former UAV was lost due to shooting, the latter was damaged due to signal interference, and a third UAV flying near non-government-controlled Petrivske, was lost due to signal interference.
- Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage near Zolote, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*