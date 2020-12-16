OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 299/2020 issued on 16 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 31 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

A man was injured by the detonation of an explosive object in Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and three entry-exit checkpoints and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited two border crossing points and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM observed a calm situation in southern Kherson region.