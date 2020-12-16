Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 299/2020 issued on 16 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 31 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • A man was injured by the detonation of an explosive object in Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and three entry-exit checkpoints and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM observed a calm situation in southern Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

