OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 299/2019 issued on 18 December 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission saw personnel of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine and deminers from non-government-controlled areas enter the disengagement area near Zolote. It also saw SES personnel conducting demining activities along the northern edge of the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw three weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-governmentcontrolled area of Donetsk region.

The Mission saw anti-tank mines near Verkhnoshyrokivske.

The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the drilling of water wells near Pankivka and repairs to water pipelines near Horlivka.