OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 298/2021 issued on 20 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 17 and 19 December, the SMM recorded 219 ceasefire violations, including 42 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 101 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 17 and 19 December, the Mission recorded 24 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 169 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of recent damage to a civilian property in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. Members of the armed formations twice denied the Mission passage near Zolote and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded an undetermined explosion inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.