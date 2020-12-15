Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 298/2020 issued on 15 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 21 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

  • A man was injured by the detonation of an explosive object in Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

  • The Mission observed 13 tanks in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region, the SMM saw the body of a person who had died from natural causes.

  • The SMM visited four border crossing points in areas outside government control of Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region.*

