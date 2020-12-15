OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 298/2020 issued on 15 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 21 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

A man was injured by the detonation of an explosive object in Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

The Mission observed 13 tanks in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region, the SMM saw the body of a person who had died from natural causes.

The SMM visited four border crossing points in areas outside government control of Luhansk region.