17 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 298/2019 issued on 17 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 17 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (920.43 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in government-controlled Raihorodka, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas.

  • The SMM saw two weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

  • The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the drilling of water wells near Pankivka and demining activities in Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko and Verkhnoshyrokivske in non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region.

