OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 298/2019 issued on 17 December 2019
Summary
Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in government-controlled Raihorodka, Luhansk region.
The Mission continued to monitor the situation at the Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas.
The SMM saw two weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the drilling of water wells near Pankivka and demining activities in Stanytsia Luhanska.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko and Verkhnoshyrokivske in non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region.