OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 297/2021 issued on 18 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 101 ceasefire violations, including 67 explosions. Of these 101, 67 were assessed as live-fire training exercises. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 169 ceasefire violations, including 143 explosions. Of these 169, 77 were assessed as live-fire training exercises. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 170 ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations twice denied the SMM passage near Zolote and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited one border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.