Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 297/2020 issued on 14 December 2020

  • Between the evenings of 11 and 13 December, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Between the evenings of 11 and 13 December, the SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three areas.

  • SMM unmanned aerial vehicles spotted new trenches and engineering works in a nongovernment-controlled area near the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near and a railway station in Voznesenivka, Luhansk region, both outside government control.

