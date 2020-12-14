OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 297/2020 issued on 14 December 2020

Summary

Between the evenings of 11 and 13 December, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 11 and 13 December, the SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three areas.

SMM unmanned aerial vehicles spotted new trenches and engineering works in a nongovernment-controlled area near the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.