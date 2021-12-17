OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 296/2021 issued on 17 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 62 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 257 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 170 ceasefire violations, including 120 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 81 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.