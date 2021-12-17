Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 296/2021 issued on 17 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 62 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 257 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 170 ceasefire violations, including 120 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 81 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

