OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 296/2020 issued on 12 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 284 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and saw people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and one checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM continued monitoring the situation in Zakarpattia region.