Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 296/2020 issued on 12 December 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 284 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and saw people inside the latter two areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and one checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the situation in Zakarpattia region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Related Content