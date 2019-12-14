14 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 296/2019 issued on 14 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 14 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (950.28 KB)

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. It recorded an explosion in Luhansk region.
• The Mission continued to monitor the situation in the disengagement areas near Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska.
• It saw a tank in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
• The SMM saw for the first time six anti-tank mines near a road leading from non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske to government-controlled Pyshchevyk.
• The SMM monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate the drilling of water wells in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
• Freedom of movement for the SMM continued to be restricted, including near Korsun, Staropetrivske and at a checkpoint close to Verkhnoshyrokivske, all in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.*

