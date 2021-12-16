Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 295/2021 issued on 16 December 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 257 ceasefire violations, including 123 explosions. Of these, 154 were assessed as live-fire training exercises. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 444 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 81 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions. Of these, 40 were assessed as live-fire training exercises. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 104 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Members of the armed formations twice denied the SMM passage near Zolote and Molodizhne, and once delayed its passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited a border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including twice in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and once at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*