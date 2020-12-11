Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 295/2020 issued on 11 December 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 284 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded six ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people during evening and night hours inside the latter two areas.
- The Mission observed anti-tank mines, some for the first time, in areas on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.