OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 295/2019 issued on 13 December 2019

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the situation in the disengagement areas near Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska.

• The SMM monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate the drilling of water wells in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

• The SMM saw two convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in nongovernment-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities.

• The Mission monitored border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas.

• Freedom of movement for the SMM continued to be restricted, including delays at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and the disengagement area near Petrivske.*