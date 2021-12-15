OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 294/2021 issued on 15 December 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 444 ceasefire violations, including 89 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 127 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 104 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 126 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Yasne, Donetsk region.* The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*