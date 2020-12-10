Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 294/2020 issued on 10 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 16 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • The Mission recorded five ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 45 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and maintenance of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

