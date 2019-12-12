OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 294/2019 issued on 12 December 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 11 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the situation in the disengagement areas near Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska. It recorded ceasefire violations near the Petrivske disengagement area.

It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the drilling of water wells in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.