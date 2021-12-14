OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 293/2021 issued on 13 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 127 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 164 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 126 ceasefire violations, including 18 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 278 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw damage to a residential property in non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region, and to a storage building in government-controlled Muratove, Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at a Mission mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Zhovte, Luhansk region.*

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage near Zolote and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.