OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 293/2020 issued on 9 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 16 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM recorded 45 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction and operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed a calm situation in east and south-east Kherson region.