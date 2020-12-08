Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 292/2020 issued on 8 December 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 28 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the construction, maintenance and operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*