Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 29/2022 issued on 8 February 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 25 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM saw recent damage to an inhabited residential property in government-controlled Pavlopil, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored a border crossing point in Kharkiv region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. The Mission's UAVs again encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.*