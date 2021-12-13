OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 291/2021 issued on 13 December 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 10 and 12 December, the SMM recorded 211 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 842 ceasefireviolations intheregion.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 10 and 12 December, the Mission recorded 599 ceasefire violations, including 107 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near government-controlled Shumy and Kostiantynivka, and near non-government-controlled Betmanove, all in Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations denied the Mission passage near Zolote and Molodizh ne , and delayed its passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.