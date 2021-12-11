Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 291/2021 issued on 11 December 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 842 ceasefire violations, including 78 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 1,463 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 161 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM visited three border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region, at a border crossing point outside government-control near Dovzhanske and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*