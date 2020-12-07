Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 291/2020 issued on 7 December 2020

Summary

  • Between the evenings of 4 and 6 December, the SMM recorded 134 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 57 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Between the evenings of 4 and 6 December, the SMM recorded 89 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM observed fresh damage to a residence in Donetsk city.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-governmentcontrolled area of Luhansk region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

