OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 291/2020 issued on 7 December 2020

Summary

Between the evenings of 4 and 6 December, the SMM recorded 134 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 57 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 4 and 6 December, the SMM recorded 89 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM observed fresh damage to a residence in Donetsk city.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-governmentcontrolled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.