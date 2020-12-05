Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 290/2020 issued on 5 December 2020

  • The SMM recorded 57 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 79 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the situation in Zakarpattia.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint in non-government controlled Yasynuvata, Donetsk region.*

