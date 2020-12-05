OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 290/2020 issued on 5 December 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 57 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 79 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the situation in Zakarpattia.