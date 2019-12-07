OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 290/2019 issued on 7 December 2019
Summary
• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
• The SMM observed craters in a residential area of Zaitseve.
• The Mission received a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a letter from the armed formations in Donetsk region on the dismantling of fortifications and other installations of military value in the Petrivske disengagement area.
• Inside the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM observed workers conducting vegetation clearance.
• The Mission saw workers installing lights on the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.
• The SMM saw armoured combat vehicles in residential areas.
• The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to gas supply lines between Pavlopil and Verkhnoshyrokivske and to power lines in Marinka.
• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a heavy weapons holding area in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.