07 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 290/2019 issued on 7 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 07 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (961.53 KB)

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM observed craters in a residential area of Zaitseve.

• The Mission received a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a letter from the armed formations in Donetsk region on the dismantling of fortifications and other installations of military value in the Petrivske disengagement area.

• Inside the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM observed workers conducting vegetation clearance.

• The Mission saw workers installing lights on the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

• The SMM saw armoured combat vehicles in residential areas.

• The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to gas supply lines between Pavlopil and Verkhnoshyrokivske and to power lines in Marinka.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a heavy weapons holding area in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

