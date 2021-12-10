OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 289/2021 issued on 9 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 815 ceasefire violations, including 146 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 145 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 32 ceasefire violations, including ten explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 51 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near non-government-controlled Kashtanove, Donetsk region, and near non-government-controlled Kruhlyk, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited one border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.