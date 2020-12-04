Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 289/2020 issued on 4 December 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 79 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 52 ceasefire violations in the region.
- A member of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was injured on 1 September by the detonation of an explosive device near Stanytsia Luhanska.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored developments in Zakarpattia.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.