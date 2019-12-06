OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 289/2019 issued on 6 December 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and the same number in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed a team from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine placing concrete obstacles on a road west-north-west of the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM observed the removal of a container and concrete blocks from the checkpoint of the armed formations on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area.

Workers from non-government-controlled areas were installing new railings on the side of the metal section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to a water pipeline near Zaitseve and electrical works near Holmivskyi.

The unloading of boxes from a convoy of vehicles with Russian Federation licence plates was observed by the SMM at a compound in Donetsk city.