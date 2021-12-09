Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 288/2021 issued on 8 December 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 145 ceasefire violations, including 40 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 442 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 51 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 178 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Talakivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Dovhe, Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage towards government-controlled areas near Zolote and Molodizhneand delayed its passage near Stanytsia Luhanska**, **Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited four border crossing points and a railway station outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM observed two gatherings in Lviv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and near border crossing points outside government-control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.*