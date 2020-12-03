OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 288/2020 issued on 3 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 12 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 52 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

The Mission continues to monitor events in Zakarpattia.