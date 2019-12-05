05 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 288/2019 issued on 5 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM observed a team of deminers from non-government-controlled areas on the eastern edge of the Petrivske disengagement area.

  • The Mission saw workers from a water company based in non-government-controlled areas reportedly repairing a leaking water pipe inside the Zolote disengagement area.

  • Workers from non-government-controlled areas were welding new railings on the side of the metal span of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge and of the road leading to it.

  • The SMM saw five weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a governmentcontrolled area of Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to power lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and drilling of water wells near non-government-controlled Pankivka in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Staromarivka, in Donetsk region.*

