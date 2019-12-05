OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 288/2019 issued on 5 December 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed a team of deminers from non-government-controlled areas on the eastern edge of the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission saw workers from a water company based in non-government-controlled areas reportedly repairing a leaking water pipe inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Workers from non-government-controlled areas were welding new railings on the side of the metal span of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge and of the road leading to it.

The SMM saw five weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a governmentcontrolled area of Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to power lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and drilling of water wells near non-government-controlled Pankivka in Luhansk region.