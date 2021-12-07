Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 287/2021 issued on 7 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 442 ceasefire violations, including 44 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 71 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 178 ceasefire violations, including 78 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored areas near the border outside government control in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lisne, near non-government-controlled Kovske and at checkpoints of the armed formations near Horlivka and Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske), Donetsk region.

