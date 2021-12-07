OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 287/2021 issued on 7 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 442 ceasefire violations, including 44 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 71 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 178 ceasefire violations, including 78 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored areas near the border outside government control in Luhansk region.