Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 287/2020 issued on 2 December 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 12 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission observed 13 anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Petrivske for the first time.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored events in Zakarpattia region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Hryhorivka, Shevchenko, Prymorske and Nova Marivka, all in Donetsk region.