OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 286/2021 issued on 6 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 3 and 5 December, the SMM recorded 153 ceasefire violations, including 28 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 286 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 3 and 5 December, the Mission recorded 43 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 261 ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage three times near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.