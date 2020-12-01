Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 286/2020 issued on 1 December 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, as in the previous 24 hours.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region, and at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kreminets, Donetsk region.*