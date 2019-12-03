OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 286/2019 issued on 3 December 2019

Summary

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Outside the disengagement area near Petrivske, the SMM saw that some anti-tank mines previously laid across a road had been removed and trenches had been partially filled, while others remained present both on the road and inside the area.

• In the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, workers from non-governmentcontrolled areas dismantled railings on the metal section of the bridge and cleared vegetation.

• The SMM monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate the drilling of water wells near Pankivka.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske.*