OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 285/2021 issued on 4 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 286 ceasefire violations, including 131 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 809 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 261 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 69 ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage towards government-controlled areas near Zolote and Molodizhne and delayed its passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Petrivske and spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The SMM heard and recorded ceasefire violations close to civilian infrastructure in and near Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission saw two convoys crossing between government and non-government-controlled areas near Olenivka. The SMM observed three military-type trucks in border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.