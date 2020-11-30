Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 285/2020 issued on 30 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 27 and 29 November, the SMM recorded 76 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 24 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 27 and 29 November, the SMM recorded 87 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During daytime hours, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted two people inside the Petrivske disengagement area.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a permanent storage site in a non-government controlled area of Donetsk region.