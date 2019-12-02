02 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 285/2019 issued on 2 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1017.73 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 1 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 29 and 30 November, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • Between the evenings of 30 November and 1 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. It recorded ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote, Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas.

  • It monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructures on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region, including to power lines in Shumy.

  • The Mission monitored peaceful gatherings in Chernivtsi and in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Verkhnoshyrokivske, all in Donetsk region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.