OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 285/2019 issued on 2 December 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 1 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 29 and 30 November, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 30 November and 1 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. It recorded ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote, Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas.

It monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructures on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region, including to power lines in Shumy.

The Mission monitored peaceful gatherings in Chernivtsi and in Kyiv.