Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 284/2021 issued on 3 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 809 ceasefire violations, including 146 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 159 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 69 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions, the majority of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on two occasions near non-government-controlled Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of recent damage to a working school and civilian properties in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Donetskyi and Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region.　　

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in east Kherson region.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at a compound in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region. Its UAVs encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming and jamming.*

