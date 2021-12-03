OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 284/2021 issued on 3 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 809 ceasefire violations, including 146 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 159 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 69 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions, the majority of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on two occasions near non-government-controlled Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of recent damage to a working school and civilian properties in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Donetskyi and Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east Kherson region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.