Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 284/2020 issued on 28 November 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 November 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 24 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and five in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 38 ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation in all three areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted three trains in areas outside government control in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, close to the border with the Russian Federation.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*