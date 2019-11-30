OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 284/2019 issued on 30 November 2019

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Small-arms fire occurred close to SMM patrol in non-government-controlled Pikuzy.

• The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas.

• Inside the Stanytsia disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from non-governmentcontrolled areas repairing asphalt and installing new railings on the metal part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

• The SMM observed for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and mine hazard signs near government-controlled Marinka.

• It monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kovske in southern Donetsk region.*