30 Nov 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 284/2019 issued on 30 November 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (918.73 KB)

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Small-arms fire occurred close to SMM patrol in non-government-controlled Pikuzy.

• The SMM continued to monitor the situation in the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas.

• Inside the Stanytsia disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from non-governmentcontrolled areas repairing asphalt and installing new railings on the metal part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

• The SMM observed for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and mine hazard signs near government-controlled Marinka.

• It monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kovske in southern Donetsk region.*

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.